Luzardo, whose record fell to 2-4 when he was charged with the loss against the Yankees on Saturday, has now pitched to a 16.50 ERA and 2.33 WHIP over the six innings covering his last five appearances, which have all been in relief.

Luzardo's return from the injured list as a reliever started off promisingly enough, as he fired four scoreless innings across his first two outings out of the bullpen. However, his abysmal showing since then, which includes at least one home run surrendered in each of those last five appearances, lends credence to the notion the young left-hander may benefit from a change of either role or scenery in the short term to snap out of his funk.