Luzardo won't be on a specific innings limit this season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

While this is undoubtedly good news, fantasy owners should be wary of overreacting here, as the lack of a specific number for Luzardo heading into the season doesn't mean the Athletics won't be watching his workload carefully. His 109.1 innings in 2018 represent his career-high in that regard as a professional, and injuries limited him to just 58.0 frames last year. With better health, he should blow past that latter number this season, but don't expect him to suddenly be up among the league leaders in innings pitched.

