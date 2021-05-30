Luzardo (hand) was activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday.
The left-hander was activated as expected Sunday, and he'll initially work out of the bullpen after spending nearly a month on the injured list with a fractured finger. Luzardo should rejoin the starting rotation before too long, but for now he'll operate as a reliever.
More News
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Returning as reliever•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Throws 25 pitches•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Beginning rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Another bullpen coming Sunday•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Throws 30 pitches Thursday•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Bullpen session on tap•