The Athletics placed Luzardo on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a fractured left pinkie finger.
According to Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle, Luzardo suffered the injury prior to his start Saturday against the Orioles, when he bumped his pitching hand while playing a video game. After Luzardo was roughed up for six runs (three earned) over three innings Saturday, he was sent in for an X-ray, which revealed a hairline fracture. Regardless of whether or not surgery is required on the injured finger, Luzardo appears destined to be on the shelf for longer than the 10-day minimum, depriving the Athletics of one of their top starters. Mike Fiers is expected to stick in the rotation as the No. 5 starter for the duration of Luzardo's absence.