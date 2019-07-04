Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Out with Grade 2 strain
Luzardo was diagnosed with a Grade 2 left lat strain after undergoing an MRI on Wednesday.
Luzardo exited Tuesday's rehab start after four innings due to left lat tightness and received some troubling news from Wednesday's MRI. The 21-year-old was expected to join the Athletics shortly after the All-Star break, but he's now facing an extended absence with no official timetable for his return.
