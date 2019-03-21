Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Out with shoulder injury
Luzardo will be shut down for 4-to-6 weeks with a muscle strain in his left (throwing) shoulder, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
This obviously sounds pretty bad. Luzardo, who was a candidate to open the year in the rotation, is now considered out indefinitely. If he resumes a throwing program in May, it would still take him several weeks to complete a rehab assignment. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2016.
