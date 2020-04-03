Luzardo, who generated a 1.08 ERA and 0.60 WHIP across three Cactus League starts before spring training was suspended, has the talent to ascend to the role of staff ace if he remains healthy, Jesse Sanchez and Martin Gallegos of MLB.com report.

The supremely talented southpaw's spring was highly encouraging, as it served as an extension of the dominance he exhibited during his first taste of the big leagues at the tail end of last season. Luzardo won't open the 2020 regular season as the official ace of the staff in terms of his rotation slotting, as he's projected to serve as the Athletics' No. 4 starter; however, Gallegos notes Luzardo's arsenal of five plus pitches supports the franchise's belief the 22-year-old could anchor the rotation for "the next decade or so."