Luzardo (finger) played light catch from 60 feet Saturday, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Luzardo is still considered week-to-week, but he resumed throwing Saturday. He'll get an X-ray at the end of next week, and he could progress to mound work afterward if everything checks out well. Luzardo could return to game action by the end of the month if he remains on track in his recovery.
More News
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Out with fractured finger•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Gives up three earned runs•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Charged with loss•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Sharp in first win•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Gets nod for Game 2•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Monday's matchup postponed•