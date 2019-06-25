Luzardo (shoulder), who recorded five strikeouts and allowed two earned runs on five hits, two walks and a wild pitch over 3.1 innings in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Sacramento on Saturday, could make his major-league debut immediately after the All-Star break, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gallegos reports Luzardo hit 99 mph in Saturday's start, an outing in which he worked up to 61 pitches. The left-hander is slated to log five innings and 75-80 pitches in his next start with the Aviators against Fresno on Thursday. He could then reach the 100-pitch threshold manager Bob Melvin previously emphasized Luzardo would need to hit as a requisite for a promotion in his July 2 Triple-A start, leaving him poised for a big-league debut immediately after the All-Star break. Gallegos separately reports Luzardo is also a candidate to eventually fill Frankie Montas' (suspension) spot in the rotation while the right-hander serves out his 80-game ban.