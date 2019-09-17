Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Postseason bullpen candidate
Luzardo is a potential candidate to make the Athletics' postseason roster in a bullpen role, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The left-handed phenom has hit the ground running at the big-league level with six strong innings over his first two appearances, and there's even a chance he draws a spot start in place of Mike Fiers (arm) this coming Saturday if the veteran is unable to take his scheduled turn. However, in terms of the playoffs, Luzardo would almost certainly profile as a multi-inning relief asset for manager Bob Melvin. While it initially appeared roster limitations might squeeze Luzardo out of a postseason opportunity, the increasingly likelihood that Stephen Piscotty (ankle) may not be ready to suit up for a first-round playoff series opens a potential path to a spot for the rookie.
