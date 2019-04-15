Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Progressing well in rehab
Luzardo (shoulder) is making encouraging progress from the left rotator cuff strain that shut him down in late March, Dave Sessions of MLB.com reports. "Luzardo feels absolutely fantastic, but he's still not throwing yet," manager Bob Melvin said. "He's champing at the bit -- he wants to throw. But we also understand for a guy like him, when you set a timetable, there's really no need to speed it up. We just want to make sure when he comes back, he's fully healthy."
Luzardo wowed this past spring, to the extent he prompted plenty of talk about the possibility of securing an Opening Day roster spot. His shoulder issues put an abrupt end to that speculation, but the 21-year-old appears to be on a steady road to recovery. With the big-league rotation at full health at the moment, Luzardo may be headed for Triple-A Las Vegas whenever he is ready to officially kick off his 2019 campaign. Prior to activation, however, he's likely to log at least a couple of rehab outings to ensure his shoulder is up to the rigors of the regular season.
More News
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Out with shoulder injury•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Spring surge continues•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Impressive spring continues•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Sharp through two spring outings•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Battling illness•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Mentioned as rotation candidate•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal