Luzardo's contract was selected from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The top left-handed pitching prospect in the minors, Luzardo has been fully stretched out at Triple-A and is ready to give the big-league rotation a boost as the A's look to win one of the two American League wild-card spots. He logged a 3.19 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 34 strikeouts in 31 innings across seven appearances at Triple-A. Luzardo will join the A's on Monday in Houston. Brett Anderson seems like the most likely starter to get bumped from the rotation. Luzardo last pitched Friday, so he lines up to slot into the rotation Wednesday in a tough matchup against the Astros.

More News
Our Latest Stories