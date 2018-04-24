Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Promoted to Double-A
Luzardo has been promoted to Double-A Midland from High-A Stockton, Melissa Lockard of TheAthletic.com reports.
Luzardo was dominant in three starts at Low-A with a 1.23 ERA and 25:5 K:BB in 14.2 innings. He'll be just 20 years old in Double-A, as he looks on the fast track to the majors.
