Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Promotion official
Luzardo was officially called up as expected Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The highly-rated pitching prospect seemed to have a good chance to break camp with the Athletics, but an ill-timed shoulder injury wound up keeping him off a mound until mid-June. He recorded strong numbers in seven starts for Triple-A Las Vegas, recording a 3.19 ERA in the hitters' paradise of the Pacific Coast League while striking out 26.0 percent of opposing hitters and walking just 6.1 percent. On talent alone, he has a case as already the Athletics' best starting pitcher, but the team's rotation is pitching well at the moment, so he'll reportedly be used as a multi-inning high-leverage relief weapon for now, limiting his fantasy upside.
