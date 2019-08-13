Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Ready to return to Triple-A
Luzardo (lat) is scheduled to return from his rehab assignment at High-A Stockton and make his next start Thursday with Triple-A Las Vegas, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Shut down in the spring with a left rotator cuff strain, Luzardo was cleared to rejoin the Triple-A rotation in late June, making three starts for the affiliate before being shut down with a Grade 2 left lat strain. The 21-year-old made quick progress in his recovery and was cleared to begin a rehab assignment about a month after suffering the lat injury. Luzardo looked dominant between starts with the Athletics' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate and at High-A, spinning five scoreless innings while notching 12 strikeouts. If he fares well in his initial outings upon returning to Triple-A, Luzardo could be in store for a late-season promotion to the big leagues.
