Manager Bob Melvin confirmed Sunday that Luzardo will remain in the bullpen for the final week of the regular season, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The young southpaw has logged three appearances since his callup thus far and impressed with a 2.57 ERA and 8:3 K:BB across seven frames. Although Luzardo's arm is sufficiently stretched out from his time in the minors, Melvin apparently plans to continue deploying him in a variety of roles out of the bullpen as the Athletics continue in their quest to solidify a postseason spot.