Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Remaining in bullpen
Manager Bob Melvin confirmed Sunday that Luzardo will remain in the bullpen for the final week of the regular season, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The young southpaw has logged three appearances since his callup thus far and impressed with a 2.57 ERA and 8:3 K:BB across seven frames. Although Luzardo's arm is sufficiently stretched out from his time in the minors, Melvin apparently plans to continue deploying him in a variety of roles out of the bullpen as the Athletics continue in their quest to solidify a postseason spot.
More News
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Works one frame in win•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Next appearance set•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Postseason bullpen candidate•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Earns first save in three innings•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Could get starting opportunity•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: To continue in 'piggyback' role•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...