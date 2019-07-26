Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Resumes mound work
Luzardo (lat) threw two bullpen sessions this week, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Luzardo reported feeling healthy after throwing off a mound for the first time since suffering a Grade 2 lat strain at the beginning of the month. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the young left-hander is tentatively scheduled to throw a two-inning simulated game the first week of August before potentially heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment thereafter. If all goes well, Luzardo could be an option for the Athletics down the stretch.
