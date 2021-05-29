Luzardo (hand) will be activated off the injured list Sunday but will pitch out of the bullpen initially, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Luzardo has missed nearly a month with a broken finger. He'll almost certainly return to the rotation before too long, but the Athletics will elect for him to finish his rehab process in the big-league bullpen rather than in the minors. He threw just 25 pitches in his lone rehab outing Thursday, so he's a long way away from being built back up to a starter's workload.