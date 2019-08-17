Luzardo took the loss for Triple-A Las Vegas against Albuquerque in his return from the injured list Thursday, allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk over 3.1 innings. He struck out one.

The promising prospect was making his return to the Aviators after completing an extended rehab assignment due to a lat injury. Luzardo had mostly held his own in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League prior to Thursday's rocky outing, but the rough night pushed his ERA with the Aviators to a bloated 5.17 across four starts.