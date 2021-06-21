Luzardo will be optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Luzardo joined the bullpen after he returned from the injured list in late May, and he sputtered to a 9.90 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in 10 innings during that time. He'll attempt to sort things out in the minors but could be an option to return to the Athletics as a starter or as a reliever later this year. Right-hander Domingo Acevedo will be called up in a corresponding move Monday.