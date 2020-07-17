Luzardo will throw a bullpen session Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Luzardo hadn't been able to report to camp until Friday due to a positive COVID-19 camp, but he'd been able to do some work at home. It's not clear how many pitches he's built up to, however, nor is it clear what role the Athletics intend to use him in early in the year. He'll be a starter eventually, though he was quite effective in his six bullpen appearances last last season, posting a 1.50 ERA, a 0.67 WHIP and a 16:3 K:BB in 12 innings in his only big-league outings to date. It's possible the the young lefty fills a similar role for his first few appearances while he builds his pitch count up.
