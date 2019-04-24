Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Set to throw from 90 feet
Luzardo (shoulder) is scheduled to throw from 90 feet Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Luzardo only began his throwing program within the past couple weeks and has recently been throwing from 75 feet. The 21-year-old has been sidelined with a strained rotator cuff in his left (throwing) shoulder since late March and seems likely to require about another month before returning to game action.
