Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Sharp through two spring outings
Luzardo (illness) struck out three batters across two clean innings against the Dodgers last Wednesday.
Luzardo dealt with a minor illness in between his first two Cactus League starts, though the young left-hander didn't seem affected by the issue. He's allowed just one unearned run on two hits with a 4:1 K:BB through two outings (three innings) this spring. Luzardo, who is competing for a rotation spot in camp, is slated to start Tuesday against the Rangers.
