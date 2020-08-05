Luzardo pitched five scoreless innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out five in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Tuesday.

Luzardo showed good command in the outing, but the Athletics' offense didn't do enough to earn the 22-year-old top prospect a win. He tossed 48 of his 76 pitches for strikes. Luzardo owns a 2.31 ERA and 1.11 WHIP through 11.2 innings this season. His next turn in the rotation is expected to come Sunday versus the Astros.