Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Shining through nine Double-A starts
Luzardo has posted a 3.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 54:11 K:BB across 42.2 innings through nine starts since being promoted to Double-A Midland in late April.
While his numbers have predictably taken a hit in his move up from the California League to higher-caliber competition, Luzardo's healthy strikeout rate and 3.16 FIP illustrate that he's continuing to perform at an elite level. The Athletics have been limiting the young lefty to about 80 pitches per start this season, but Luzardo has said that he feels fully recovered from the 2015 Tommy John surgery that delayed his professional debut until 2017. Luzardo's numbers seemingly support that notion, and the 20-year-old has now likely positioned himself for a spot in the Oakland rotation at some point in 2019.
More News
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Fans five in Double-A debut•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Fans career-best 10 batters•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Dominant in Cal League debut•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Dominates Angels regulars•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Impresses in Sunday's spot start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...