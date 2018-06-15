Luzardo has posted a 3.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 54:11 K:BB across 42.2 innings through nine starts since being promoted to Double-A Midland in late April.

While his numbers have predictably taken a hit in his move up from the California League to higher-caliber competition, Luzardo's healthy strikeout rate and 3.16 FIP illustrate that he's continuing to perform at an elite level. The Athletics have been limiting the young lefty to about 80 pitches per start this season, but Luzardo has said that he feels fully recovered from the 2015 Tommy John surgery that delayed his professional debut until 2017. Luzardo's numbers seemingly support that notion, and the 20-year-old has now likely positioned himself for a spot in the Oakland rotation at some point in 2019.