Luzardo (shoulder) pitched two innings in an extended spring game Thursday and will head to High-A Stockton on Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

This is more good news for Luzardo, who's scheduled to toss three innings for the Ports on Tuesday. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Luzardo will continue to be brought back as a starting pitcher, despite posting a 7.31 ERA with an 18:7 K:BB over 16 innings a season ago at Triple-A.