Luzardo will start Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Luzardo began the season as a long reliever as he built up his strength, but he'll join the rotation to make his first major-league start Tuesday. As a result, Frankie Montas' start will be pushed up to Monday on normal rest. Luzardo made two relief appearances to begin the season, posting a 1.35 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 6.2 innings.
