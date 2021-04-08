Luzardo hurled 5.1 innings against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six. He did not factor in the decision.

Luzardo deserves a fair amount of credit for limiting a potent Dodgers lineup to two runs over his 5.1 frames, but he threw an inefficient 104 pitches and yielded four free passes. Three of those walks came in the first inning, and Luzardo was able to somewhat settle down after giving up a run in that frame. Through two contests, the southpaw has racked up 14 strikeouts over 10.1 innings; however, he also given up 13 hits and seven earned runs. His next outing is scheduled for Tuesday at Arizona.