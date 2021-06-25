Luzardo started Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Tacoma on Tuesday and allowed one unearned run on two hits and two walks while recording four strikeouts over three innings. He also uncorked a wild pitch and didn't factor into the decision.

Luzardo's first start back with the Aviators didn't see him at his sharpest by any means -- he threw only 26 of 50 pitches for strikes -- but the young left-hander at least kept the ball in the park, something he'd failed to accomplish in each of his last five appearances at the big-league level. Luzardo had trouble finding any sort of lasting success as either a starter or reliever with the Athletics over the first two-plus months of the season, and he'll presumably spend extended time in Las Vegas righting his ship before a return to the majors is considered.