Luzardo will start Friday against the Giants after Frankie Montas was scratched with a tight upper back.
Luzardo had been expected to start Saturday's game, though he'll be on full rest Friday, as his previous start came on Sunday. He's looked quite good through 17.1 innings this season, posting a 2.60 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP.
More News
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Earns first MLB win•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Shines in first career start•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Slated to start Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Next appearance will be start•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Nearly ready to start•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Chance for work Wednesday•