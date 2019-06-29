Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Starting again at Triple-A
Luzardo (shoulder) will start again for Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. The plan is for him to extend to six innings or around 90 pitches.
He threw five innings (66 pitches) Thursday and looked sharp with four strikeouts and zero walks. It sounds like Luzardo could make another Triple-A start after Tuesday's outing before entering the big-league rotation after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Post-All-Star break debut likely•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: No timetable for majors•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Taking rehab to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Good form in first rehab appearance•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Slated to begin rehab stint•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Completes simulated game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal