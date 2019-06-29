Luzardo (shoulder) will start again for Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. The plan is for him to extend to six innings or around 90 pitches.

He threw five innings (66 pitches) Thursday and looked sharp with four strikeouts and zero walks. It sounds like Luzardo could make another Triple-A start after Tuesday's outing before entering the big-league rotation after the All-Star break.