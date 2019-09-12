Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Still likely to be stretched out
Luzardo, who logged three innings and recorded a hold in his major-league debut Wednesday against the Astros, will ideally be stretched out further over what remains of the season, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The left-handed phenom acquitted himself very well in long relief against a potent Astros lineup his first time out, and manager Bob Melvin emphasized he'd like to see Luzardo log even more extensive workloads as the final two-plus weeks of the regular season unfold. Luzardo is a starter by trade, although Wednesday's piggybacking role wasn't unfamiliar since the 21-year-old had also been deployed in that fashion during his time in the minors. Melvin's comments certainly imply there's at least a possibility for one conventional start for Luzardo before the campaign concludes, and Slusser separately reports the southpaw even has a chance at a spot on a potential postseason roster if Stephen Piscotty (ankle) remains on the injured list into the playoffs.
