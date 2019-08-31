Luzardo struck out 10 and allowed one earned run on six hits over six innings in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Tacoma on Friday.

Luzardo worked up to 93 pitches overall, so Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports he's not expected to be included in the first wave of callups upon roster expansion Sunday. However, the promising southpaw appears to be completely over the lat injury that previously plagued him, and his dominant outing Friday corroborates that he's regained his stride at the Triple-A level following a rocky return to action with the Aviators four starts ago.