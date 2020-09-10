Luzardo allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven in seven innings Wednesday versus the Astros. He did not factor in the decision.

Luzardo gave up solo shots to George Springer in the first inning and Yuli Gurriel in the sixth to account for the scoring against him. Wednesday was the third time in Luzardo's last four starts that he's posted a quality start. The 22-year-old southpaw has a 3.97 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 45:14 K:BB across 45.1 innings this season. Luzardo is expected to face the Mariners on Monday in one game of their doubleheader.