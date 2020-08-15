Luzardo didn't factor into the decision in Friday's contest between the Giants and the Athletics. He gave up six runs on nine hits -- including two home runs -- and two walks while fanning three across 3.1 innings.

Luzardo's start was pushed up to Friday and, even though the young lefty was in full rest, the decision could've impacted his performance, as he delivered his worst outing of the campaign by a wide margin. Luzardo's spot in the rotation shouldn't be at risk, however, and his next scheduled start is slated for Aug. 20 at home against the Diamondbacks.