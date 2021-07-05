Luzardo allowed seven earned runs on six hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch over two-thirds of an inning in a start for Triple-A Las Vegas against Sacramento on Friday.

The final line says it all, and it's probably fair to say the organization may be developing at least some mild concerns about Luzardo at this point. The southpaw simply hasn't been the same, at least not for more than one or two outings at a time, since his late-May return from a fractured pinkie suffered while with the Athletics. Luzardo proved to be a poor fit as a reliever upon being activated, leading to a demotion to the Aviators. While Luzardo's first two outings in Las Vegas went well (one unearned run over 4.2 innings), he's subsequently given up 10 earned runs on 12 hits across the four innings covering his last two starts.