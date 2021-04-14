Luzardo gave up five runs on six hits and two walks across 2.2 innings during Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Diamondbacks. He had one strikeout and didn't factor in the decision.

The 23-year-old delivered a scoreless first inning but was unable to get through three frames in the desert Tuesday. The left-hander was taken off the hook for the loss when the A's rallied for six across the seventh, eighth and ninth innings. Luzardo has allowed 12 runs on 19 hits with a 15:7 K:BB over 13 innings through his first three starts of the season.