Luzardo allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk over 1.2 innings in a win over the Royals on Saturday. He struck out one.

Luzardo ended up affording the Royals their only two runs of the game when Kelvin Gutierrez tagged him for a 378-foot shot in the eighth with Carlos Santana aboard. After firing four scoreless frames across his first two appearances since returning from the injured list as a reliever, the young southpaw has given up multiple earned runs on four home runs over the 4.2 innings covering his last three trips to the mound.