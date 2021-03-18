Luzardo allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits, a walk and a wild pitch across 2.1 innings in a Cactus League loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. He struck out three.

The left-hander was taken deep by Ketel Marte in the second inning as part of a forgettable outing overall, one that was in sharp contrast to the four scoreless frames he's managed in his spring debut Thursday. Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports Luzardo primarily blamed pitch selection and location for his troubles Tuesday, which also included a trio of doubles in addition to the aforementioned solo homer. "I threw a couple of changeups to Cabrera and Escobar and it looked like they were expecting it," Luzardo said. "I just have to make better pitches. I have to throw more offspeed pitches for strikes."