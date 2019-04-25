Luzardo (shoulder) threw from 90 feet Wednesday and remains on track to return in 4-to-6 weeks, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Luzardo's session apparently went off without a hitch and marked the first time he threw since being shut down last month. The promising prospect is fully expected to make his regular-season major-league debut at some point in 2019 after wowing in spring with an 0.93 ERA, .176 BAA and 15:4 K:BB across four Cactus League appearances.