Luzardo (2-2) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Padres. He allowed four runs on six hits while fanning four across 4.2 innings.

Luzardo started this game on 10 days' rest, and the Peru native didn't have a good performance -- he's now allowed three or more earned runs in three of his last four starts. Luzardo will try to turn things around in his next start, scheduled for Sep. 9 at home against the Astros.