Luzardo (2-2) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Padres. He allowed four runs on six hits while fanning four across 4.2 innings.
Luzardo started this game on 10 days' rest, and the Peru native didn't have a good performance -- he's now allowed three or more earned runs in three of his last four starts. Luzardo will try to turn things around in his next start, scheduled for Sep. 9 at home against the Astros.
More News
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Back on mound Friday•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Thursday's game postponed•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Next start delayed again•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Athletics-Astros postponed•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Takes loss despite solid outing•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Impresses against Arizona•