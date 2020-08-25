Luzardo (2-1) took the loss Monday against the Rangers, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks across 6.2 innings pitched. He struck out seven.

Luzardo got off to a rocky start Monday, allowing three hits and two runs in the first inning. He gave up a solo homer to Isiah Kiner-Falefa an inning later, but bounced back to get through the next 4.2 innings unscathed. The rookie ultimately took the first loss of his young career. Nonetheless, after allowing just three runs over his last 13 innings pirched, the southpaw should feel good about himself heading into his Sunday start in Houston.