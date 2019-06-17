Luzardo will make his next rehab start at Triple-A Las Vegas, which is likely to come Saturday, Katie Woo of MiLB.com reports.

Luzardo looked strong in Sunday's outing with High-A Stockton, fanning nine over four innings, so he'll advance to Triple-A. He'll likely require at least a few more appearances prior to being activated from the injured list.

