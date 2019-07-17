Luzardo (lat) has been playing catch from 90 feet, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Luzardo suffered the Grade 2 left late strain in early July and is still working his way back to throwing off a mound. The 21-year-old still has a chance to see game action sometime this season but is unlikely to have a firm recovery timetable until he resumes mound work.

