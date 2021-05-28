Luzardo threw 25 pitches across 1.2 scoreless innings in his first rehab outing with Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

Luzardo was slated to throw 25 pitches according to Lockard, so the outing kept him on target. However, that likely means he will need at least one more rehab outing before being activated, unless the team opts to bring him back as a reliever -- a possibility that has been mentioned by manager Bob Melvin.