Luzardo (shoulder) threw live batting practice Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The Athletics' top prospect threw 15 pitches overall, and he impressively hit 96 mph with his fastball. The velocity he achieved implies that Luzardo is well on his way to conquering the left shoulder strain that's sidelined him since March, but he's still not expected to return to minor-league game action until some point in June.

