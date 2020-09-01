Luzardo now won't start until Friday at the earliest, as the final game of the Athletics' three-game series against the Mariners was postponed Tuesday.

Luzardo had been the A's next scheduled starter when their season was put on pause Sunday due to a positive COVID-19 test within the organization. The team will wind up sitting for at least five days while conducting testing and contact tracing. It's not yet clear whether or not they'll take the field Friday against the Padres and whether or not it'll be Luzardo on the mound when they eventually return.