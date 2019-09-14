Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: To continue in 'piggyback' role
Luzardo is most likely to continue logging multi-inning relief appearances during the balance of the regular season, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports. "I think he's comfortable doing the piggyback thing," manager Bob Melvin said. "It's kind of like starting, it's just starting a little bit later. The way our guys are pitching right now, I don't think we try to jam anything in there, just to try to get him a start, at least at this point."
Luzardo's next trip to the mound won't come until Sunday at the earliest according to Melvin, and it appears the left-handed phenom's first chance at a conventional start may not come until 2020. Luzardo could certainly be a valuable middle-relief asset for Melvin down the stretch this season if his first appearance is any indication, as the 21-year-old was impressive while allowing just one hit, a solo home run, over three innings versus the Astros last Wednesday in his big-league debut.
