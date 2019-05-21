Luzardo (shoulder) will throw to hitters Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The prized southpaw continues to trend in the right direction. He could be pitching in minor-league games by the end of the month, and from there it may only be a few weeks until he has completed his version of a full spring training. Prior to the mid-March shoulder injury, Luzardo was a candidate to open the year in the big-league rotation, and he could make his big league debut before the All-Star break if everything goes perfectly from here.

