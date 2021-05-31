Luzardo struck out one batter during a perfect inning of work in Sunday's loss to the Angels.
Luzardo made his first appearance since May 1 after being activated from the injured list Sunday. The 23-year-old southpaw needed just eight pitches to get through a perfect ninth inning. He owns a 5.59 ERA through 29 innings this season.
